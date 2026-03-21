Holy Eid al-Fitr Today, Festivities Across the Nation

The holy Eid al-Fitr, the largest religious festival of the Muslim community, is being celebrated across the country today with due religious solemnity and a joyous atmosphere. This magnificent day brings tidings of joy after a month of fasting, worship, self-restraint, and self-purification.

A festive mood prevails across the country’s cities and villages surrounding Eid. Everyone is sharing joy with family members, dressed in new clothes. From morning, Eidgah fields and mosques have seen a rush of worshipers of all ages — from children to the elderly.

Eid congregations (jamaats) have been held in various places across the country, including the capital Dhaka, since morning. In some areas, congregations began as early as 6:30 AM. After offering the two rakats of Wajib prayer, worshipers participated in supplications and prayers, wishing for peace, prosperity for the nation, and welfare in this world and the hereafter.

Regarding the moon sighting, it was learned that the month of Ramadan completed 30 days as the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country on Thursday. Subsequently, on Friday (March 20th) evening, the Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal moon in Cox’s Bazar. Accordingly, Eid is being celebrated nationwide today, Saturday.

On the occasion of Eid, the main congregation will be held at 8:30 AM at the National Eidgah Maidan in the capital Dhaka, organized by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). If the weather is unfavorable, the main congregation will be held alternatively at 9:00 AM at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram.

The chief Imam for the main Eid congregation will be Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, the Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Dr. Maulana Md. Abu Saleh Patwari, a Mufassir (commentator) from the Islamic Foundation, is prepared as an alternate Imam.

It is also known that distinguished personalities of the country, including the President and Prime Minister, will participate in the main Eid congregation.

On the occasion of Eid, many people have already left Dhaka and other major cities for their ancestral homes to share joy with their loved ones. All in all, the holy Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated in an atmosphere of religious solemnity and festivity.