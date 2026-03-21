President and Prime Minister Offer Eid Prayers at National Eidgah

The main congregation of holy Eid-ul-Fitr was held at the National Eidgah Maidan.

The congregation began at 8:30 AM on Saturday (March 21). Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek, Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the prayers.

President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tareq Rahman, along with people from various strata, participated in this main congregation. The Chief Justice, cabinet members, and diplomats from various Muslim countries were also present.

Meanwhile, two Eid congregations were also held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 7:00 AM and 8:00 AM. Senior Pesh Imam Maulana Mizanur Rahman led the first congregation, and Pesh Imam Mufti Muhibbullahil Baqi Nadvi led the second.

Additionally, three more congregations were scheduled to be held at 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, and 10:45 AM. Maulana Md. Zakir Hossain, Deputy Director of Islamic Foundation, was slated to lead the third congregation; Maulana Zobair Ahmed Al Azhari, Religious Trainer of Imam Training Academy, the fourth; and Mufti Maulana Mohammad Abdullah of Islamic Foundation, the fifth and final congregation.

Multi-layered security measures have been implemented at all Eidgah venues in the capital, including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Worshippers were allowed to enter the National Eidgah through archways and metal detectors. The entire Eidgah ground and its surrounding areas are under CCTV surveillance, with constant monitoring from a control room.

Road barricades have been used to control unwanted vehicle movement at the three main entry points to the National Eidgah: Matsya Bhaban, Press Club, and Shikkha Bhaban areas.