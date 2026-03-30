Home Minister Delivers Stern Message on ‘Mob Culture’

Disorderly incidents like the so-called ‘mob culture’ or lynching will no longer be tolerated in the country—such a stern message has been delivered by Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed. He stated that the government will take strict action if any kind of disorder is created in the name of demanding rights, such as road blockades or under the guise of public gatherings.

He made these remarks on Monday (March 30) during a session of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament), in response to a question from Member of Parliament Rumin Farhana.

During the discussion, Rumin Farhana raised concerns about the current ‘mob culture,’ referencing disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the previous government’s tenure. She mentioned that approximately 250 to 300 people have been killed in such incidents between September 2024 and January 2026. She also stated that she herself was a victim of an incident on February 21 and sought to know the government’s measures to curb this trend.

In response, the Home Minister said that since taking office, the government has made it clear that no form of mob culture will be tolerated in the country. He added that the tendency of road blockades observed during the interim government will also not be tolerated.

He further stated that it is not appropriate to label all violent incidents as ‘mob’ related. Planned attacks and vandalism on any institution or establishment are considered organized crimes. Legal action is taken against such crimes, and those involved are brought to justice.

The Home Minister also said that while people may have demands, these must be presented through democratic means. Everyone has the right to express their views through submitting memorandums, organizing seminars, or peaceful public gatherings. He further assured that the government will ensure freedom of speech and the right to assembly, but the culture of asserting demands through mob action must be abandoned.