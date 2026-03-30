Measles vaccine will be available in the first week of April: Health Minister

Due to a recent increase in measles infections, the Ministry of Health has emphasized rapid prevention and treatment measures. To tackle the situation, the government has allocated BDT 604 crore for vaccine procurement. This vaccine will be procured from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Health Minister Sardar Md. Sakhaowat Hossen stated that vaccine supply could begin from the first week of April.

He made these remarks on Monday afternoon in response to a journalist’s question following a meeting with the US Ambassador at the Ministry of Health’s conference room in the Secretariat.

The Health Minister mentioned that work is underway to urgently activate ICUs, supply ventilators, and prepare specialized wards to manage the situation. Concurrently, the vaccine procurement process is also being expedited.

He stated that despite the sudden increase in measles infections, immediate measures have been taken. After the death of a child in Mohakhali, a closed ICU unit was reopened within just 18 hours. Separate wards, isolation facilities, and ventilators have been arranged for children in the capital and other locations. New ventilators have also been dispatched to Manikganj and Rajshahi, and initiatives are underway to add 20 more ventilators.

The Minister further added that while regular vaccination programs have been in place for the past decade, no major measles vaccination campaign has been conducted since 2018. Consequently, a higher incidence of infection is being observed among children who were not covered by previous vaccinations or were born thereafter. The outbreak of measles is more prevalent among those who have not received the vaccine.

When asked if he would issue any message for public awareness, the Health Minister urged people not to panic but to remain vigilant, stating, ‘We are dealing with the situation. Everyone must remain calm and ensure their children are vaccinated.’

In response to a query about when the vaccination drive would commence, the Minister said, ‘Our vaccines will arrive as soon as possible. We will arrange for vaccination immediately upon their arrival. We want to assure the public that all our efforts will continue, and the rapid provision of ventilators, ICU units, and wards that we have made during this measles outbreak is unprecedented.’

Health Secretary Md. Kamruzzaman Chowdhury stated, ‘We have already made the payment for this vaccine to UNICEF. Once we receive approval from the purchase committee, we will simply place the order. We expect to start administering vaccines from the first week of April. As soon as the vaccines arrive, nationwide immunization activities will be intensified.’

Meanwhile, the vaccine committee has decided on a special immunization program prioritizing children aged six months to five years.