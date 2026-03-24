Home Minister: Public Aspirations of July to be Prioritized

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has announced that the public aspirations of July will be given priority when scrutinizing the 133 ordinances issued by the interim government.

He made this statement on Tuesday (March 24) while speaking to the media before a meeting of a special committee in parliament.

The Home Minister further stated that the issue of indemnity granted to the fighters who participated in the July movement would be considered. Additionally, there would be discussions regarding changing the names of various institutions that were established during the previous government’s tenure.

He also mentioned that decisions would be taken gradually after reviewing everything.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senior Nayeb-e-Amir Mujibur Rahman stated that they would not recommend any ordinance that goes against the constitution and public aspirations.

On the first day of the parliamentary session, a 14-member special committee was formed to scrutinize the ordinances. Zainal Abedin is the president of the committee. This marks the committee’s first meeting.