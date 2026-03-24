Government Undertakes Initiative to Overhaul Dhaka’s Traffic Management

The government has undertaken a master plan to alleviate the perennial traffic congestion and modernize the traffic management system in the capital, Dhaka.

This decision was made at a special meeting held on Tuesday (March 24) at noon in the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat, presided over by Prime Minister Tareq Rahman.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister issued a series of short, medium, and long-term directives to completely revamp Dhaka’s traffic management.

The Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary, Atiqur Rahman Rumon, confirmed the meeting, stating that the Prime Minister has called for several effective measures to modernize and update the traffic system. Concerned parties hope that if the short-term plans are successfully implemented, Dhaka’s traffic congestion will significantly improve by the end of April.

One of the main decisions of the meeting is that five inter-district bus terminals located within Dhaka Metropolitan area will be swiftly relocated outside the city. The current terminals will henceforth be used exclusively for ‘city services’.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to remove bus counters scattered haphazardly across the city. To bring about a radical change in Dhaka’s traffic signal system, 120 signal points will be gradually brought under automation using indigenous methods.

To restore order on the roads, decisions have been made to clear pavements and roads of encroachments, as well as to remove electric poles located in the middle of roads. Additionally, modern ‘auto signal lighting systems’ will be introduced at railway crossings within Dhaka city, alongside the existing manual methods. All city buses will be brought under a GPS system to enable centralized control of movement.

For the convenience of passengers, initiatives have been taken to install escalators on most of Dhaka’s foot overbridges. Specifically, lifts built with indigenous technology will be installed on foot overbridges near hospitals to facilitate movement for patients and the elderly. The administrators of Dhaka’s two city corporations have expressed hope that most of these proposed plans will be implemented by April 7.

It was also announced that necessary coordination would be made with transport owners’ and workers’ associations for the implementation of this massive undertaking. Long-term traffic development plans, including the construction of new bypass roads around Dhaka and overpasses and underpasses at strategic points within the city, were also approved at this meeting.

Senior government officials, including Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed; Minister of Road Transport, Bridges, Railways, and Waterways Sheikh Rabiul Alam; State Minister for Railways Habibur Rashid Habib; and workers’ leader Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas MP, were present at this important meeting held at the Secretariat.

Additionally, the administrators of the two city corporations, the Chairman of RAJUK, the Chairman of BRTC, and the Inspector General of Police, Ali Hossain Fakir, along with heads of relevant departments, participated in the meeting.