HSC Exam Center List Published

The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the list of examination centers for the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. The published list includes detailed information such as the name and code number of each center, the names and codes of colleges under its jurisdiction, and the details of the officers-in-charge and supervisory officials.

The Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published this list on its website on Friday, April 10.

According to the board’s notification, officers-in-charge of the centers are required to collect examination fees from the principals of their respective colleges. Subsequently, they will obtain confidential documents, blank answer scripts, and other essential materials from the Dhaka Education Board, via the Deputy Commissioner, to conduct the examinations.

Following each day’s examination, the first part of the OMR sheets must be sent to the Dhaka Education Board Computer Center via postal mail by 7 PM, and the answer scripts must be dispatched to the Controller of Examinations, in accordance with examination conduct policies. Sub-centers (venue centers) will receive funds and necessary documents from their main centers, conduct the examinations, and subsequently submit all related paperwork to the officer-in-charge of the main center.

Furthermore, the notification states that the Deputy Commissioner will serve as the supervisory officer for examination centers in district headquarters, while the Upazila Nirbahi Officer will perform the same role in upazilas.