Bangladesh Squad Announced for First Two ODIs Against New Zealand

While there have been changes in both the board and the selection panel, one aspect remains unaltered: Bangladesh’s ODI squad! The selectors have retained the squad from the most recent series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh is set to face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting April 17, followed by a three-match T20I series. Today, BCB Chief Selector Habibul Bashar announced the squad for the first two matches of the ODI series. The same squad that played against Pakistan last month will take on New Zealand.

Similar to the series against Pakistan, the pace attack for the series against the Kiwis will feature Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Nahid Rana. Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam have been included as specialist spinners. Additionally, captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz regularly bowls spin.

Among these players, Rishad, Mustafizur, Shoriful, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Tamim, and Parvez Hossain Emon are currently playing in the ongoing PSL. The cricketers who have secured a spot in the ODI squad are expected to return home by November 13.

Bangladesh Squad for the First Two ODIs Against New Zealand:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice-Captain), Towhid Hridoy, Litton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana