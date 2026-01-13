Home » ICC’s new request to Bangladesh, stubborn BCB
NationalSports

ICC’s new request to Bangladesh, stubborn BCB

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not send team to play T20 World Cup in India due to security issues. The International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with BCB on this issue on Tuesday (January 13). There the ICC requested to change the BCB’s position by bringing forward the issue of the schedule.

BCB has confirmed the video conference through a press release. The Tigers have also conveyed their position to the ICC in the Cricket Board meeting. That is, Bangladesh wants to play T20 World Cup match in some other country instead of India.

Board President Aminul Islam, Vice-President Sakhawat Hossain and Farooq Ahmed, Director and Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedin and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury participated on behalf of BCB in the meeting with ICC.

In discussions, the ICC said that the schedule of the tournament has been announced, so the BCB should reconsider their position. However, BCB said, there will be no change in their position. BCB again brought up the issue of security as the reason.

BCB said to find a possible solution through discussions. Both sides agreed to continue communication. The BCB has told the ICC that it is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its players, officials and staff.

You may also like

Tariq Rahman is sitting in a meeting with the chief advisor

Good news for employees, 3 days holiday is coming in 2 phases

Shakib opened his mouth on the Mustafiz issue

Tarek Rahman will participate in the public meeting in Bhairab of Kishoreganj

Government employees are getting four consecutive days off

Another 53 people got their candidature back

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More