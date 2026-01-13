ICC’s new request to Bangladesh, stubborn BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not send team to play T20 World Cup in India due to security issues. The International Cricket Council (ICC) held a meeting with BCB on this issue on Tuesday (January 13). There the ICC requested to change the BCB’s position by bringing forward the issue of the schedule.

BCB has confirmed the video conference through a press release. The Tigers have also conveyed their position to the ICC in the Cricket Board meeting. That is, Bangladesh wants to play T20 World Cup match in some other country instead of India.

Board President Aminul Islam, Vice-President Sakhawat Hossain and Farooq Ahmed, Director and Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedin and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury participated on behalf of BCB in the meeting with ICC.

In discussions, the ICC said that the schedule of the tournament has been announced, so the BCB should reconsider their position. However, BCB said, there will be no change in their position. BCB again brought up the issue of security as the reason.

BCB said to find a possible solution through discussions. Both sides agreed to continue communication. The BCB has told the ICC that it is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its players, officials and staff.