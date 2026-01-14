The fifth day of appeal hearing is going on in the EC 

The fifth day of appeal proceedings against the Returning Officer’s decision in the selection of nomination papers for the upcoming 13th National Assembly elections began on Wednesday (January 14). The hearing was held at 10:20 am in the auditorium (basement-2) of election building in Agargaon of the capital.

A total of 70 appeals from appeal numbers 281 to 350 will be heard today. The appeal hearing will continue till 5 pm. Earlier, 280 appeal hearings were completed in the last four days. 52 appeals were allowed on the first day, 57 on the second day, 40 on the third day and 53 on the fourth day.

According to the Election Commission’s revised schedule, appeals will be disposed of in the election schedule between January 10 and 18. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. The returning officer will release the final candidate list and allot the symbols on January 21.

The election campaign will start from January 22 and will continue till February 10 at 7:30 am. Polling will be held on February 12, Thursday, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.