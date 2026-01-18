If there is no neutrality in elections, situation like August 5 could happen: Rumin

Barrister Rumin Farhana has warned that if the administration, Election Commission and the government’s neutrality are questioned or there is any shortcoming in any constituency, a situation of mass coup like ‘August 5’ may be created again.

He said these things while addressing a chief guest at a courtyard meeting in Chanpur Bazar area of Kalikachh Union of Sarail Upazila on Sunday (January 18) afternoon.

Rumin Farhana said, ‘An election is coming in Bangladesh after 17 long years. Each and every one of the 5 lakh voters in my constituency will go to the polling station and vote for the candidate of their choice safely, securely. I hope the police, law enforcement and the Election Commission will create an impartial polling environment. We do not want candidates or workers of any party to intimidate others.’

Speaking a warning to the administration, he further said, ‘I would request the administration and the government to remain completely neutral. If there is any lack of impartiality, then everyone will remember August 5. What happened on August 5 in Bangladesh can happen in any seat. I request the administration to act within the law. Do not look at any candidate with the ‘right eye’ and anyone with the ‘left eye’. Let the law be equal for all.’

Notably, Rumin Farhana has announced to be elected as an independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 (a part of Sarail, Ashuganj and Vijaynagar).

Earlier on Saturday (January 17) afternoon, a mobile court stopped a rally of Rumin Farhana in Islamabad area of Noagaon Union of Sarail Upazila for violating the electoral code of conduct.

At that time one of his supporters was fined 40 thousand rupees. Enraged by the incident, Rumin Farhana got into an argument with the executive magistrate in charge and at one stage showed him the ‘old finger’. When a video of the incident went viral on social media, there was widespread criticism.

This independent candidate gave such a warning to the administration today in the heat of the election field. Local activists and ordinary voters were present in the meeting.