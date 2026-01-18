Condolences to Nahid Islam and Nasiruddin Patwari

The Election Commission (EC) has condemned Nahid Islam, candidate of Dhaka-11 constituency and convenor of National Citizen Party (NCP) for violating the code of conduct in the upcoming 13th National Assembly elections. Nasiruddin Patwari, the candidate of Dhaka-8 constituency, has also been accused of the same complaint.

This information was informed in a letter signed by the returning officer and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmad Chowdhury on Sunday (January 18).

In the letter sent to Nahid Islam, it is mentioned that he is a valid candidate for Dhaka-11 constituency nominated by NCP. As part of the preparations for the elections, billboards with his large-scale colorful pictures have been installed at various important places in the constituency. The billboards carry slogans in favor of ‘Yes’ in the reform referendum with references to ‘Dhaka-11’, which is against the National Assembly Election Code of Conduct.

The letter also states that no election campaign can be conducted three weeks before the scheduled date of polling as per Rule 18 of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates 2025 on the occasion of the parliamentary elections. For this reason, all billboards have been ordered to be removed by 9:30 am on January 19.

Furthermore, he has been asked to file a written reply in person or through a representative in the office of the Returning Officer before 11 am on January 19 on why legal action should not be taken against him for violating the code of conduct.

In a separate letter sent to Nasiruddin Patwari, it is said that he is a valid candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency nominated by Jatiya Nagrik Party-NCP. Billboards with slogans such as his huge colorful picture, the identity of Dhaka-8 parliamentary candidate and the slogan “Yes in the referendum” were seen by the returning officer, which is a violation of the code of conduct.

Furthermore, he has been asked to give a written reply by 11 am on January 19 on why legal action will not be taken against him for violating the code of conduct.

On February 12, the 13th national parliament election and referendum will be held.