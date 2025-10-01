Legendary Actor Ilias Kanchan Diagnosed with Brain Tumor, Son Seeks Prayers

Legendary Bangladeshi film actor and founder of the National Road Safety Movement (Nischa), Ilias Kanchan, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently undergoing treatment in London.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday (October 1) at a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on the occasion of National Road Safety Day 2025. His son, Mirajul Moin Joy, who is serving as the acting chairman of Nischa, disclosed the details virtually from Canada and requested prayers from the nation for his father’s recovery.

According to Joy, Ilias Kanchan had been facing health complications earlier this year. He often struggled while speaking and had memory issues. On April 9, he was admitted to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka, where an MRI scan revealed the presence of a brain tumor. Later, he was examined at the National Institute of Neurosciences in Agargaon. Doctors there warned that surgery could be highly risky as the tumor was located near a vital nerve junction.

Following family consultations, the decision was made to take him abroad for treatment. On April 26, Ilias Kanchan was flown to London and admitted to the Harley Street Clinic under the supervision of neurosurgery specialists. After three months of medical examinations, he underwent surgery at Wellington Hospital on August 5, led by Professor Demetrios.

Doctors informed the family that removing the tumor entirely could cause life-threatening complications, including paralysis and speech loss. Therefore, only a portion of the tumor was removed. The remaining part will be treated with radiation and chemotherapy.

The treatment plan includes five days of radiation and chemotherapy per week for six weeks, followed by another four weeks of observation. Depending on his progress, doctors hope he will be able to return to Bangladesh after completing the treatment.

His son Joy has urged everyone to keep the veteran actor in their prayers during this difficult time.