No possibility of lifting ban on AL activities soon: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul has denied the chance of lifting ban on activities of the fallen fascist Awami League soon.

The adviser said while replaying to queries of journalists after visiting a Puja Mandap at Sree Sree Sankar Math in Barishal city.

The adviser said when a party’s activities are banned there is a question of whether it is permanent or temporary, adding, “I don’t see any possibility that the ban on Awami League activities will be lifted soon.”

The adviser said that the national elections will be held in the first half of February 2026.

Regarding the unrest in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, he said the government will take action against those responsible. During the visit, the adviser met and exchanged greetings with leaders of the Hindu community.

Barishal Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Delwar Hussain, Superintendent of Police Md. Sharif Uddin, Sree Sree Sankar Math, Barishal Committee President Kanu Lal Saha and former General Secretary Tammay Topu, among others, were present.