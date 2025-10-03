Home » In December, Jamaat to Get a New Amir
In December, Jamaat to Get a New Amir

by newsdesk
Dhaka — The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is set to elect a new Amir in December. Over 100,000 “Rukn” members across the country will vote by secret ballot. According to the party’s constitution, this internal election — taking place prior to a national election — signals a major change in the central leadership structure.

A party insider said that two possible panels for the Amir election are already under discussion. One panel includes the current Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Nayeb Amir Mujibur Rahman, and former Acting Secretary A. T. M. Azharul Islam. In the alternative panel, instead of A. T. M. Azhar, the name of the current Nayeb Amir Syed Abdullah M. Taher is included.

Under the party constitution, the outgoing Central Majlis-e-Shura members choose a panel of three candidates. Then, Rukn members nationwide vote secretly to elect one of the panel candidates as the new Amir. However, voters are not barred from voting for someone outside the panel.

Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Ehsanul Mahbub Jubayer stated that their internal election will be held before 25 December. He said that the challenge of overseeing a national election will rest on the shoulders of the new Amir.

The highest decision-making post in Jamaat is known as “Amir.” According to the constitution, one Amir is elected for a three-year term by votes of Rukn members across the country. After being elected, the Amir appoints party leaders to central executive roles such as Nayeb Amir, Secretary General, Assistant Secretaries, and other responsibilities, in consultation with the central Majlis-e-Shura.

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, serving now for a second term, will complete his tenure in December. He first became the party’s Amir in 2019, and was re-elected in November 2022.

