Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun wins Gazipur city polls

Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun has won the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls defeating her nearest rival Awami League-nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.

Returning Officer of the GCC poll Md Faridul Islam declared the election results unofficially after counting votes of all 480 polling stations at 1.30am on Friday.

Jayeda bagged 2,38,934 votes with the election symbol ‘Table Clock’ while her nearest candidate ruling Awami League (AL) backed Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan secured 2,22,737 votes with the election symbol ‘Boat’.

Earlier, the voting started using the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break.

The voting was held in a peaceful manner as no untoward incident was reported during the balloting.

The GCC, constituted with a total of 57 wards, has some 11, 794, 76 voters. Of them, 5, 92,762 are male voters, 5, 86,696 are female voters and the rest 18 are third gender people.

About 48.75 percent of the total voters exercised their franchises to elect the mayor for the next five year term.

Sufficient number members of the law enforcement agencies were deployed at all the polling centers.

A total of 30 teams led by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 19 striking police force teams and fifty-seven mobile teams were deployed at the GCC areas.