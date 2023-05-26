বাংলা
Friday, May 26, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun wins Gazipur city polls
National

Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun wins Gazipur city polls

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun has won the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls defeating her nearest rival Awami League-nominated candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.

Returning Officer of the GCC poll Md Faridul Islam declared the election results unofficially after counting votes of all 480 polling stations at 1.30am on Friday.

Jayeda bagged 2,38,934 votes with the election symbol ‘Table Clock’ while her nearest candidate ruling Awami League (AL) backed Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan secured 2,22,737 votes with the election symbol ‘Boat’.

Earlier, the voting started using the electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break.

The voting was held in a peaceful manner as no untoward incident was reported during the balloting.

The GCC, constituted with a total of 57 wards, has some 11, 794, 76 voters. Of them, 5, 92,762 are male voters, 5, 86,696 are female voters and the rest 18 are third gender people.

About 48.75 percent of the total voters exercised their franchises to elect the mayor for the next five year term.

Sufficient number members of the law enforcement agencies were deployed at all the polling centers.

A total of 30 teams led by the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 19 striking police force teams and fifty-seven mobile teams were deployed at the GCC areas.

You may also like

Momen calls US visa policy supportive to PM’s commitment

President for strengthening vigilance of BGB in stopping border killings, smuggling

Qatar PM expresses keenness to strengthen relations with Bangladesh

No reason to get US sanction afresh: Momen

PM off to Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum

Saudi envoy calls on President

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Momen calls US visa policy supportive to PM’s commitment
Russia intercepts two US military jets over Baltic Sea
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 80,000 metric tons of fertilizer
President for strengthening vigilance of BGB in stopping border killings, smuggling

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More