বাংলা
Friday, May 26, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26: Reuters
World News

US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26: Reuters

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

The US administration is set to announce another package of military aid to Ukraine, worth $300 million, on Friday, Reuters said citing anonymous sources.

The package is expected to include Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers and munitions for other types of weapons. They will be drawn from the Pentagon’s coffers.

At the same times, sources told the agency that the announcement may be made next week.

In total, the United States has committed around $37 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly noted the danger of shipped weapons spreading to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the West’s militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.

You may also like

Russia sending nuclear arms to Belarus in Ukraine fight

Russia intercepts two US military jets over Baltic Sea

Top US Republican says debt talks ‘productive’ but no agreement

Russia’s war on Ukraine pushes overhaul of NATO defences

Zelensky says Bakhmut ‘not occupied’ by Russia

ukraine; Harsh criticism of Russia, warning to China

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Momen calls US visa policy supportive to PM’s commitment
Russia intercepts two US military jets over Baltic Sea
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 80,000 metric tons of fertilizer
President for strengthening vigilance of BGB in stopping border killings, smuggling

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More