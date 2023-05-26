US to announce $300-million military aid to Kiev on May 26: Reuters

The US administration is set to announce another package of military aid to Ukraine, worth $300 million, on Friday, Reuters said citing anonymous sources.

The package is expected to include Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers and munitions for other types of weapons. They will be drawn from the Pentagon’s coffers.

At the same times, sources told the agency that the announcement may be made next week.

In total, the United States has committed around $37 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly noted the danger of shipped weapons spreading to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the West’s militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.