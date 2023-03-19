India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline to enhance cooperation in energy security: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries.

“I am confident that this pipeline will further speed up the development of Bangladesh and be an excellent example of the increasing connectivity between the both the countries,” he said.

The Indian premier made the remarks while he (Modi) and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina were jointly inaugurating the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, a cross-border energy pipeline, through video conferencing this evening.

The 130-kilometre pipeline between the two countries was built at an estimated cost of INR 377 crore.

Lauding Bangladesh’s enormous economic progress, Modi said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the last few years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Every Indian is proud of that and we are delighted that we have been able to contribute to the development journey of Bangladesh,” he said.

The Indian premier said the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline was initiated in September 2018. He said the supply of diesel through this pipeline will reduce the cost and will also reduce the carbon footprint of the supply.

Highlighting the fact of increasing connectivity between the two friendly neighbours, the Indian Prime Minister said that the two countries together have made a lot of progress in the sector.

About establishing rail connectivity, he observed that the rail connectivity between the two nations has helped in sending Covid vaccines and oxygen to Bangladesh through rail network. “I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ji for her far-sighted vision,” Modi added.

Mentioning that the inauguration of the pipeline is taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said, “What an auspicious coincidence that today’s inauguration is taking place a day after the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman.”

“Bangabandhu’s ‘Shonar Bangla’ vision included the harmonious development and prosperity of the entire region. This joint project is a perfect example of their vision,” he added.

The Indian Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her constant guidance on the project and expressed his wish to continue working with her for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

The operationalisation of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will enhance ongoing energy cooperation between the two countries and will further growth in Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector, officials said here.

The Pipeline has a capacity to transport 1(one)million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply High Speed Diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

The operation of “India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline” will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh, officials further said.

The pipeline will carry diesel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s (NRL) marketing terminal at Siliguri in West Bengal to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

The project is jointly implemented by the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd of India and Meghna Petroleum Ltd of Bangladesh.