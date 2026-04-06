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Indian High Commissioner Meets with Prime Minister

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Pranay Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tareque Rahman on Monday (April 6) morning.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Secretariat. A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral diplomatic and political relations, along with discussions on current bilateral issues and the international situation.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted various issues concerning the enhancement of cooperation between the two countries in trade, education, culture, and other important sectors. Additionally, they discussed necessary steps to further solidify mutual diplomatic relations.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Tareque Rahman emphasized the importance of maintaining friendly relations between Bangladesh and India and expanding geographical, economic, and diplomatic cooperation.

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