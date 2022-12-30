Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away
Hiraben, mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India in the early hours of Friday.
She was 99.
Hiraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with the prime minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi.
Modi regularly visited Raysan to spend time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat.
