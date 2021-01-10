Indonesia plane missing with 59 passengers

A Sriwijaya Air plane carrying more than 50 people lost contact after taking off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday.

The aircraft was en route to Pontianak on Borneo island from West Kalimantan province when it lost

contact, said Adita Irawati, a spokeswoman for the transport ministry.

FlightRadar24 data show the plane was a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 series serving the Jakarta-Pontianak route. It isn’t immediately clear how many people were on board the passenger jet.

The aircraft was scheduled to take off from Jakarta at 1:40 p.m. local time, the FlightRadar24 website showed. Sriwijaya Air representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The aircraft’s last contact was at 2:40 p.m., and authorities have started search and rescue operations for the missing plane, according to Adita Irawati, a spokeswoman for the transport ministry.