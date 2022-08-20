Inner containment construction of RNPP at final stage

Concreting of the inner containment dome of the reactor building has started at the unit- 2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

According to a message received here today, the work is being carried out by the TrestRosSEM, a branch of the Rosatom Engineering Division.

“The final stage of the building infrastructure of passive safety system has started. We will be able to optimize the concreting process by replicating the experience gained in performing similar work, in the reactor building at Power unit 1”, said Alexei Deriy, Vice President of ASE and Director of the RNPP construction project.

The message said the inner containment is one of the key elements of the nuclear power plant safety system, which protects the reactor compartment and hosts the pipeline holes and the polar crane, used for serving the reactor.

The RNPP will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400 MW capacity. These generation III+ reactors fully comply with all international safety requirements.