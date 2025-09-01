Interim govt ensures EC can function independently: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today said the Chief Adviser of the interim government has made all arrangements to ensure that the Election Commission (EC) can perform its responsibilities independently.

“He (the Chief Adviser) has made all arrangements so that the Election Commission can work independently. Not once has he put any pressure on us. We have not received any kind of pressure or influence from the office of our Honorable Chief Adviser,” he said.

The CEC made the remarks to reporters after a meeting with Tracy Ann Jacobson, Charg, d’affaires of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon.

Nasir Uddin said, “I also informed her (Tracy Ann Jacobson) that we are working without any interruption.”

“There is no scope of holding elections without the government. We, the Election Commission, cannot hold elections alone. We need the police, the army, the BGB, money, returning officers and polling officers. All are government employees. We have to hold elections with the government’s cooperation. And the government is ready to cooperate,” he said.

The CEC said the Chief Adviser has already given directives to all government agencies to complete election preparations by December.

Stating that full preparations are being made for the elections, the CEC said, “We will make such preparations so that we can hold elections anytime the government wants. We are not willing to accept any kind of blame. I told her (Tracy Ann Jacobson) that we have made preparations for that purpose.”

AMM Nasir Uddin said the Chief Adviser had announced in his address to the nation that he would write to the Election Commission to hold the election. “The next day, we received the letter from his office. In the letter, he requested us to hold the election before Ramadan next year. We have intensified preparations since receiving the letter. We have already started the major tasks.”

“When she asked about different opinions among political parties, I told her that I trust our political parties and they will take the interests of the country into consideration. Our political parties work in the interests of the country,” the CEC said.

“I also told her that the political parties will eventually reach a consensus. Our Chief Adviser has already taken this initiative. He is holding discussions again. Until now, he had given the responsibility to the consensus commission. From yesterday, I have seen that he has resumed discussions.”