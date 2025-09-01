BNP Cancels Rally, to Launch Canal and Drain Cleaning Drive

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has canceled its scheduled rally in Dhaka on Tuesday, citing concerns over potential public suffering. Instead, the party has announced an alternative and unique program — cleaning ponds, canals, and drains across the capital.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement on Monday (September 1) while speaking to journalists.

He said the BNP has no intention of adding to the suffering of Dhaka residents. “That is why we have decided to cancel the rally. Instead, BNP leaders and activists of Dhaka North and South units will join in a special campaign to clean ponds, canals, and drains to restore a healthier environment in the city,” Rizvi said.

He further added that starting from Tuesday morning, BNP leaders and activists will engage in voluntary work to clean drains in various areas of the capital.

Rizvi also urged the general public to participate in the program alongside BNP activists.