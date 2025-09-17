Interim govt to hold free, festive polls in Feb, CA tells European lawmakers

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today reaffirmed his government’s commitment to holding a free, fair, transparent, and festive general election in the first half of February next year.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) led by Mounir Satouri at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city.

“We have already announced the timeline for the election. It will be held in early February, just before Ramadan,” the Chief Adviser told the visiting delegation.

Professor Yunus noted growing enthusiasm among the public, particularly the youth, as student body elections have resumed in universities after years – some after more than three decades.

“The general election will be peaceful, clean, transparent, and festive,” he said, adding that while certain forces were still attempting to delay the polls, the interim government remained resolute in ensuring they proceed as scheduled.

He expressed confidence that young voters would turn out in record numbers, as this will be the first time in over 15 years that many of them will be casting their ballots.

“Bangladesh will witness a new beginning through the February election. It will mark a new chapter in our history – a new journey for the nation,” the head of the interim government said.

During the hour-long discussion, the Chief Adviser and the MEPs exchanged views on the government’s reform initiatives, the European Union’s continued support for Bangladesh’s development and democratic transition, and the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

The visiting MEPs expressed optimism that the upcoming election could be a pivotal moment for Bangladesh. One lawmaker praised the Chief Adviser and his team’s “amazing” efforts over the past 14 months.

A Dutch MEP remarked that Bangladesh may be among the few countries where “things are moving in the right direction.”

Professor Yunus thanked the EU for its steadfast support and called for increased funding for the more than one million Rohingyas residing in Bangladesh.

In particular, he urged assistance to help reopen schools in the camps, which were recently shut down due to an aid shortfall.

Lutfey Siddiqi, Special Envoy to the Chief Adviser, highlighted key labour reforms implemented by the interim government, noting that these steps would be instrumental in strengthening Bangladesh-EU relations.