CA to begin packed UNGA visit Sept 22; Rohingya, reforms, democracy to dominate agenda

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka on September 22 for New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is scheduled to deliver Bangladesh’s national statement, participate in a series of high-level meetings, and represent the country in several landmark global events.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain briefed reporters at the Foreign Service Academy today, confirming that Prof Yunus will address the General Assembly on September 26.

In his speech, the Chief Adviser is expected to highlight the interim government’s reform initiatives, the aspirations of the July 2024 mass uprising, and its firm commitment to holding free, fair, and inclusive elections in February 2026.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser also announced that four senior political leaders will join the Bangladesh delegation this year. They are BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP leader Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Akhter Hossen.

Senior officials including Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder were present at the briefing.

The Foreign Adviser said this year’s UNGA is especially significant for Bangladesh as on September 30, the UN will host for the first time a High-Level Conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar.

The decision follows a proposal made by Prof Yunus last year, which received unanimous support from member states.

Ahead of the conference, Bangladesh organized the first-ever “Partners’ Dialogue” in Cox’s Bazar last month with international partners and Rohingya representatives.

“This unprecedented high-level meeting, together with UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ visit to Bangladesh earlier this year, demonstrates that despite multiple global crises, the Rohingya issue remains firmly on the international agenda,” Hossain said.

The Chief Adviser will also take part in the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth on September 25.

The Foreign Adviser noted that Bangladesh’s youth, who spearheaded last year’s democratic uprising, continue to be a driving force behind reforms and the vision of a new Bangladesh.

Participation in this event, he said, will allow the government to present the hopes and aspirations of its young generation to the world.

Bangladesh will also join discussions on Women, Peace and Security, underscoring its contribution as one of the top peacekeeping nations.

Prof Yunus is further expected to address pressing global issues including peacekeeping, climate change and climate justice, the Sustainable Development Goals, illicit financial flows, safe migration and migrant rights, sustainable technology transfer in the age of artificial intelligence, and calls for ceasefire and permanent peace in Palestine.

During the visit, the Chief Adviser will attend the UN Secretary-General’s welcome reception, a reception hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, and hold multiple bilateral meetings with global leaders.

“As is customary, new meetings may be added and some may be dropped at the last moment,” the Foreign Adviser noted.

Alongside, Hossain himself will represent Bangladesh in a series of multilateral meetings, including the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting, the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial, the G77 and China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the Women, Peace and Security Focal Points Network, the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting, BIMSTEC, CICA, and the LDC Ministerial.

“This UNGA session offers Bangladesh a vital opportunity to present to the international community its reform process, democratic transition, and national priorities,” Hossain said.

“We expect the delegation under the leadership of the Chief Adviser to broaden and strengthen global cooperation on issues central to Bangladesh’s interests.”

He added that Prof Yunus’s international reputation has drawn requests for interviews from leading global media outlets, alongside invitations to side events including NRB Connect and Asia Society programmes.

The Chief Adviser will travel on a commercial flight and return to Dhaka on October 2.

The General Debate of the UNGA will take place from September 23–27 and on September 29, with world leaders setting out their positions on global challenges under the theme “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.”