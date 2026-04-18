Iran again closes the Strait of Hormuz

Due to the ongoing US sanctions, Iran has once again closed the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, the country’s state media reported.

Iran’s military stated that the decision was made in response to the United States’ continued blockade of their ports. As a result, ship movement through the strait has once again become uncertain.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi had announced that the Strait of Hormuz would remain “completely open” for commercial shipping during the ceasefire period. However, shortly after his statement, US President Donald Trump said that while the strait would be open for business, US sanctions on Iranian ports would continue until a peace agreement was reached.

BBC’s chief international correspondent, Lis Doucet, reported from Tehran that the conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran have made the situation even more confusing.

However, according to the ship tracking website MarineTraffic, some oil tankers were observed crossing the strait even on Saturday, raising questions about the actual situation on the ground.

Meanwhile, President Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to all conditions, including the transfer of enriched uranium to the United States. However, Iran directly denied this claim.

According to analysts, this ongoing tension could create significant instability in the global energy market, as a substantial portion of the world’s oil is transported through this strait.