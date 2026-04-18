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Bangladesh’s First Hajj Flight Arrives in Saudi Arabia

by newsdesk
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Bangladesh’s first Hajj flight of the current year has arrived in Saudi Arabia. Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG3001 landed at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah at 4:20 AM local time.

A total of 419 pilgrims were on board this flight.

Bangladeshi pilgrims were welcomed at the airport by Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Delwar Hossain, and Counselor (Hajj) Mohammad Kamrul Islam. Pilgrims were greeted with flowers and presented with refreshment kits.

Also present at the reception were Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, Consul General of the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah, Assistant Seasonal Hajj Officer Mohammad Ruhul Amin, and other relevant officials. Representatives from the Saudi side, including Nusuk Marhaba agency, were also in attendance.

Earlier, the Hajj flight operation was inaugurated at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:30 PM on Friday (April 17). Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated Hajj Flight-2026.

With the commencement of this year’s Hajj activities, the journey of pilgrims from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia has officially begun.

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