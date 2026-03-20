Iran Claims Drone Attack on Israel’s Ministry of Internal Security

Iran has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Israel’s Ministry of Internal Security. The attack was reportedly carried out in retaliation for the killing of top military officials and dozens of sailors from the country’s armed forces.

Iran’s military released this information in a recent statement.

The statement mentioned that the drone attack on Israel’s Ministry of Internal Security in West Jerusalem was conducted to avenge “the blood of the heroes” of the warship ‘IRIS Dena’ and the killing of the country’s intelligence minister, Ismail Khatib.

However, the extent of damage or casualties from this attack is not yet clear.

On March 4, the US launched a torpedo attack targeting Iran’s warship ‘IRIS Dena’ in southern Sri Lanka. The warship was returning home after an exercise in India. More than 80 members of the Iranian navy were killed in the US attack.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Iran’s intelligence minister, Ismail Khatib, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Source: Al Jazeera