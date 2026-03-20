Prime Minister Greets Nation on Holy Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman has extended heartfelt greetings and ‘Eid Mubarak’ to all countrymen and Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a greeting message delivered on Friday afternoon, he said, “May Holy Eid-ul-Fitr further strengthen our national unity, mutual harmony, and bonds of empathy.”

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman stated that Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two largest religious festivals for Muslims.

After a month of fasting and self-restraint, Holy Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of joy, peace, harmony, and brotherhood into our lives. The holy month of Ramadan imparts unique lessons in self-restraint, sacrifice, service, and self-purification. This month-long spiritual discipline teaches us to be self-controlled and to feel the suffering of others, thereby fostering empathy and mutual cooperation in society.

The Prime Minister remarked that the true essence of Eid lies in reflecting the lessons of Ramadan in our personal, family, social, and national lives. Eid calls upon us to forget all differences between rich and poor, young and old, and to embrace bonds of mutual love and brotherhood. Our pledge on this joyful day should be to stand by the helpless, the poor, and the underprivileged in society, and to share the joy of Eid with everyone.

He expressed the hope that Holy Eid-ul-Fitr would further strengthen our national unity, mutual harmony, and bonds of empathy.

He called upon everyone to be inspired by the noble ideals of Eid and work collectively to build a humane, developed, peaceful, and prosperous Bangladesh.

Tareque Rahman said, “I pray to Almighty Allah that He may shower the joy, mercy, and blessings of Holy Eid-ul-Fitr upon all our lives. May Almighty Allah lead our country and nation on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity, and ensure the welfare of the entire Muslim Ummah.”