Iran-Israel War’s Horrific Toll: Thousands of Attacks and Casualties

Following the activation of a ceasefire after 40 days of military conflict between Iran and Israel, the full extent of the war’s damage has been revealed. The report indicates that this war was part of a joint US-Israeli operation, in which both sides suffered extensive losses.

Iran’s Missile Attacks and Israel’s Casualties

During the war, Iran launched approximately 650 ballistic missiles towards Israel. More than half of these were equipped with cluster warheads, which disperse small explosives over a wide area.

These attacks resulted in the deaths of 24 civilians in Israel and the West Bank, none of whom were in bomb shelters. Over 7,000 people were injured, and more than 5,500 were displaced.

The report further states that at least 16 conventional warhead missiles directly struck populated areas, causing widespread destruction. The use of cluster bombs led to hundreds of separate explosions in various locations.

Israel-US Counterattacks

During the conflict, the Israeli Air Force conducted over 10,800 separate attacks in Iran, targeting more than 4,000 objectives. These targets included missile bases, air defense systems, nuclear facilities, military command centers, and weapons manufacturing plants.

Additionally, the Israeli Air Force carried out approximately 8,500 combat missions. Concurrently, the United States military alone claimed to have conducted 13,000 attacks.

Damage to Iran’s Military Capabilities

According to the report, Israeli strikes destroyed or rendered inoperable approximately 60 percent of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers. Around 200 launchers were completely destroyed, and another 80 were incapacitated by targeting tunnels.

It is claimed that about 85 percent of Iran’s air defense and radar systems were damaged. Furthermore, the weapons manufacturing industry suffered significant destruction, severely reducing its capacity to produce new missiles.

Attacks on Nuclear and Economic Facilities

During the war, several of Iran’s nuclear facilities were attacked, including the Arak Heavy Water Reactor, the Yazd Uranium Processing Plant, and the Tehran research center.

Subsequently, attacks on economic targets were intensified. This led to the destruction of gas infrastructure, large steel factories, petrochemical plants, and rail and bridges, which is considered a major blow to Iran’s economy.

Major Losses in Iran’s Military Leadership

According to the report, Iran’s top leadership and 40 high-ranking commanders were killed at the outset of the war. In the following weeks, many more senior and mid-level officers also perished.

Among the deceased were former National Security Advisor Ali Shamkhani, IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri, Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi, and other top military officials.

Israel claimed that approximately 5,000 Iranian soldiers were killed and thousands more were injured.

US Role in Nuclear Program

The report states that the main operation against Iran’s nuclear program was led by the United States. Concerns were also raised about Iran’s stockpile of over 400 kg of 60% enriched uranium, which is claimed to be sufficient for manufacturing multiple nuclear weapons.

Overall, this 40-day conflict is considered one of the most devastating regional wars in recent history. It has had profound impacts on military infrastructure, the economy, human well-being, and regional security across all fronts.

Source: The Times of Israel.