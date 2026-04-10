Prime Minister to Inaugurate ‘Farmer Card’ Distribution in 10 Districts on Pohela Boishakh

On the upcoming Pohela Boishakh (April 14), Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will officially inaugurate the ‘Krishok Card’ distribution program in 10 districts of the country, including Tangail.

This information was confirmed in a government press release on Thursday (April 9).

The press release stated that the distribution of these cards is part of the government’s special initiative for the development of agriculture and farmers. The Prime Minister will personally attend the inaugural ceremony to hand over this special card to selected farmers.

It has been learned that through this Farmer Card, farmers will be able to receive government fertilizers, seeds, and other agricultural incentives directly and transparently. In the first phase, 10 districts, including Tangail, have been brought under this program, which will later be expanded nationwide.