Iran Launches Fresh Missile Attacks on 27 US Bases in the Middle East

Iran is carrying out attacks in various locations in Israel for the second consecutive day. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it has attacked Israel’s Tel Nof Airbase, the Israeli army’s command headquarters in Hakirya, Tel Aviv, and a large defense industrial complex in the same city.

Due to Iran’s attacks, warning sirens are sounding across Israel. The country’s defense forces issued a statement saying that civilians in areas where sirens are sounding must remain in bomb shelters until further notice. Tel Aviv stated that several missiles launched from Iran have been intercepted.

The IRGC also announced attacks on 27 US bases in the Middle East. According to Iranian state media reports, Iran is carrying out its sixth round of attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli bombings.

In a statement, the IRGC said that ‘extensive missile and drone’ attacks have been carried out on Israeli and US military bases in the region.

The statement further added that Iranian forces will implement stringent measures through successive attacks.