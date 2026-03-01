Home » Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed, 40 Days of National Mourning Declared
FeaturedWorld News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed, 40 Days of National Mourning Declared

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a joint attack by the United States and Israel, the country’s state media has reported. International news agency Reuters has published this information.

State media claims he was killed while on duty in his office during an attack carried out on Saturday morning. Tehran has termed the incident a ‘cowardly attack’. Following the death of the Supreme Leader, 40 days of national mourning have been declared across the country. It has been announced that this period of mourning will begin from Sunday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed Khamenei’s death on social media. Similarly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that ‘indications are becoming clear that Khamenei is no longer alive.’

Meanwhile, citing a senior Israeli official, it has been reported that Khamenei’s body has been recovered. Reactions to this matter continue across the international community.

You may also like

Iran Attacks Dubai Airport, 4 Injured

Prime Minister Attends Jamaat-e-Islami’s Iftar Mahfil

51 Killed, 60 Injured in Israeli Attack in Iran

Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack Against US and Israel

US-Israel Launch Joint Attack in Iran

Israel Violates Ceasefire, Launches Fresh Attacks in Lebanon

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More