Iran Offers Reassurance on Strait of Hormuz

Iran has announced that it has no plans to close the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. However, due to the ongoing war situation, shipping traffic through this strait has already decreased.

Al Jazeera reported this news on Friday (March 6).

A spokesperson for the Iranian army stated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open, but ships belonging to the United States and Israel may be attacked. He noted that Iran does not plan to close the vital maritime route, but shipping traffic has decreased due to risks created by the ongoing war.

The spokesperson further added, ‘We will not obstruct any vessel willing to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but the full responsibility for their own safety lies with the ship authorities.’

The Iranian army spokesperson also stated, ‘If any vessel belonging to Zionist Israel and America attempts to cross the Strait of Hormuz, we will attack that vessel.’

This waterway is extremely important for global trade, with large quantities of oil and gas transported through it daily. Analysts believe that increased tensions here could have a significant impact on global energy markets.