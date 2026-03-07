President Donald Trump to Attend Dignified Transfer Ceremony for 6 Slain US Soldiers

A ‘Dignified Transfer’ ceremony, observed with state honors, is being arranged in the United States to repatriate the remains of six US soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. An Iowa congressman announced that the ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 6, at Dover Air Force Base.

According to reports from several US media outlets, a ‘Dignified Transfer’ is the solemn military ceremony performed when the remains of a US service member killed while serving abroad are repatriated. It is a highly dignified and emotional military tradition for the United States. The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will attend the ceremony.

Iowa Republican Congressman Jack Nunn stated in a press release that he will participate in the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base on Saturday. He will be present to pay tribute to the brave US soldiers killed in battle and to show support for their families.

In the same statement, he also announced that a separate political event with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been postponed. Two of the deceased were residents of Iowa.

The six fallen service members have been identified as Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzian (54), Major Jeffrey O’Brien (45), Sergeant Declan Cody (20), Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor (39), Captain Cody Khork (35), and Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens (42).

According to an AP report, all of them were members of the Army Reserve and primarily served in logistics units. They were killed in a drone attack on a command center in Port Shuwaikh, Kuwait, last Sunday. At least 18 other soldiers were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, President Trump commented on the casualties, stating there is a possibility of further losses if the war continues. In his words, “Sadly, more lives may be lost before the war ends.”