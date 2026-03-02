Home » Iran Ready for Long-Term War, Says Larijani
Iran Ready for Long-Term War, Says Larijani

by newsdesk
Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, stated in a social media post that the country is prepared to defend itself in a long-term war, which differs from that of the United States. This news was reported by the Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency.

In his post, he mentioned, “In the last 300 years, Iran has never initiated a war, and our brave armed forces have never launched an attack, only acted in defense. We will resolutely protect ourselves and our six-thousand-year-old civilization, no matter the cost, and make our enemies regret their miscalculations.”

Larijani further stated that Iran is ready to defend itself in a long-term war, unlike the United States. He specifically highlighted the country’s defense capabilities and its firm stance against oppression.

This statement indicates that Iran is prepared to rigorously uphold its security policies and will not surrender despite regional and international pressures.

