Protection of Bangladeshi Citizens in Middle East Government’s Highest Priority

Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman announced that ensuring the safety of Bangladeshi citizens amidst the ongoing crisis in the Middle East is the government’s highest priority. He shared this information with journalists following an inter-ministerial meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (March 2).

The Minister stated that Bangladesh’s position is clear: protecting the interests and security of its citizens residing in the region is the government’s primary concern. He emphasized, “Wherever our citizens may be, on this side or that side of the barbed wire, if they are affected, we will stand by them. Our highest national interest is our people.”

Dr. Khalilur Rahman further informed that the government is working diligently to ensure the safety of Bangladeshi citizens living and working in various Middle Eastern countries. From the onset of the crisis, the welfare of expatriates has been given utmost importance.

The Minister mentioned that he had telephonic discussions with his counterparts in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. During these discussions, the respective countries assured him of their commitment to ensuring the safety of Bangladeshi citizens. He expressed hope that no more Bangladeshis would fall victim to the conflict, but affirmed that the government is prepared to take all necessary measures should an undesirable situation arise.

He reiterated, “War or conflict never brings solutions. We hope for a swift, peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Regarding potential migrant workers temporarily stranded due to the current situation, the Minister stated that necessary discussions have already taken place, and arrangements for their travel will be made once air routes normalize.

Present at the meeting were State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Humayun Kabir, Minister for Labor, Employment, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Arifur Haque Chowdhury, State Minister Md. Nurul Haque, and State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat.

The meeting was held to review the evolving situation in the Middle East and its implications, particularly concerning air travel, expatriate welfare, and regional security.