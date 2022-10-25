Iran to support Bangladesh in safe, dignified Rohingya repatriation: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi today said his country will support Bangladesh on the issue of safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas, the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, to their homeland.

The envoy said this while calling on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban this morning.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

The ambassador appreciated Bangladesh for sheltering the Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds.

Issues relating to bilateral relations and the trade and commerce were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said both the countries have much more potentials for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade. “Two sides may work on trade facilitation measures,” she added.

Referring to the sanctions and counter sanctions due to Russia-Ukraine war, she said the people of the whole world are suffering for the consequences of those.

About the historical relations with Iran, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that many Persian words, around 7000, are incorporated in Bangla language.

Both the premier and the envoy said that Bangladesh and Iran shared common culture.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus were present.