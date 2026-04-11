Iran-US First Round of Talks Concludes in Positive Atmosphere

The first round of high-level, historic peace talks between the United States and Iran has concluded in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, mediated by the Pakistani government.

This marks the highest level of direct diplomatic contact between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with experts viewing it as a new milestone in global politics.

Sources close to the discussions revealed that the first round of meetings lasted approximately two hours and took place in a considerably positive atmosphere. However, detailed information regarding the talks is still being kept under wraps.

Nevertheless, information gathered from various sources indicates a glimmer of hope. Notably, there is a potential for a breakthrough concerning the situation in Lebanon.

According to various sources, discussions are underway to limit Israeli military operations solely to Southern Lebanon, with no further attacks expected in Beirut. Furthermore, some progress has reportedly been made regarding the unfreezing of Iran’s seized assets.

However, it is crucial to note that this is a very preliminary stage of discussions, and more time is needed before anything can be confirmed. Both parties are proceeding with extreme caution and maintaining confidentiality.

As the next phase of talks, representatives from both countries are expected to meet again for dinner. The entire world’s attention is now focused on the negotiation table in Islamabad, where efforts are being made to overcome long-standing animosities and establish lasting peace.

Source: Al Jazeera