Home » Iran-US First Round of Talks Concludes in Positive Atmosphere
FeaturedWorld News

Iran-US First Round of Talks Concludes in Positive Atmosphere

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

The first round of high-level, historic peace talks between the United States and Iran has concluded in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, mediated by the Pakistani government.

This marks the highest level of direct diplomatic contact between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with experts viewing it as a new milestone in global politics.

Sources close to the discussions revealed that the first round of meetings lasted approximately two hours and took place in a considerably positive atmosphere. However, detailed information regarding the talks is still being kept under wraps.

Nevertheless, information gathered from various sources indicates a glimmer of hope. Notably, there is a potential for a breakthrough concerning the situation in Lebanon.

According to various sources, discussions are underway to limit Israeli military operations solely to Southern Lebanon, with no further attacks expected in Beirut. Furthermore, some progress has reportedly been made regarding the unfreezing of Iran’s seized assets.

However, it is crucial to note that this is a very preliminary stage of discussions, and more time is needed before anything can be confirmed. Both parties are proceeding with extreme caution and maintaining confidentiality.

As the next phase of talks, representatives from both countries are expected to meet again for dinner. The entire world’s attention is now focused on the negotiation table in Islamabad, where efforts are being made to overcome long-standing animosities and establish lasting peace.

Source: Al Jazeera

You may also like

Iran Cannot Locate Its Own Planted Mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Photos of Martyred Children on Pakistan-Bound Flight: Iran’s Speaker Delivers a Message

Lebanon-Israel to meet in Washington for ceasefire talks

10 More Bills Passed in Jatiya Sangsad

A Total of 91 Bills Passed in the Current Session of the...

Astronauts Return to Earth After 10-Day Lunar Mission

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More