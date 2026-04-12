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Armed Forces Not Property of Any Individual, Party, or Family: Prime Minister

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Prime Minister Tarique Rahman commented that the armed forces are not the property of any individual, party, or family. He also urged the armed forces to always maintain a high ideological position, without compromising on professionalism.

He made these remarks on Sunday (April 12) at an armed forces’ gathering at Dhaka Cantonment.

The Prime Minister stated that during the period following the Pilkhana incident, various actions were taken to try and discredit the army. The government is committed to ensuring justice for this massacre.

He said, “We want an armed force that external powers will respect, and the people of the country will trust. Without compromising on professionalism, the armed forces must always maintain a high ideological standing. The flame of patriotism ignited by President Ziaur Rahman at every level of the armed forces to protect national dignity must never be extinguished."

Tarique Rahman also stated at the event that the role of the armed forces in the July movement has given hope to the people. He said that if the armed forces remain strong and united, no one will ever be able to defeat Bangladesh.

He said that the current government wants to further strengthen the armed forces. The Prime Minister also conveyed the message that the current government will properly implement every clause of the July Charter signed at that time.

Tarique Rahman mentioned that it was the BNP government that elevated the Bangladesh Army to unique heights in its participation in UN peacekeeping missions. He stated that protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty is the sole sacred duty of the army.

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