Is Tarique Rahman Capable of Becoming an Iconic Statesman?

By Md Mahabubur Rahaman

The title may evoke many questions in the reader’s mind. However, given the current political trajectory of the country, the title is both appropriate and timely, forming the basis of this discussion. It is evident that Tarique Rahman now occupies the top position of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and is fully prepared to lead the country as the head of government. Through extensive political experience over the years, there is a widespread belief that Tarique Rahman will remain at the centre of both party and national affairs. His role during critical periods in the party’s and the country’s history has undoubtedly positioned him as a significant figure in Bangladesh’s political landscape. Political and historical analyses suggest that he will continue to hold a crucial role in the nation’s future.

Tarique Rahman inherits the legacy of the declarer of Bangladesh’s independence, President Ziaur Rahman — a visionary who dreamt of an independent, sovereign, and united nation. His leadership transcended his tenure; in governance, he was not merely a party figurehead but a national leader who sought to unite the people. Ziaur Rahman never confined himself within the identity of the founder and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP); his vision was far broader — one of national unity and inclusive progress.

Following his tragic death, his wife, Begum Khaleda Zia, courageously carried forward the banner of nationalist ideology. Entrusted by the BNP’s leadership and grassroots workers, she shouldered this immense responsibility with unwavering resolve. Risking her life, she brought the ideals of nationalism to the masses through tireless struggle and sacrifice. Through a blood-stained movement, she overthrew dictatorship and went on to lead the BNP in forming the government three times. Under her leadership, the party strengthened the foundations of nationalism by expanding development and infrastructure across the nation. A symbol of democratic resistance and an unwavering champion of the people, Begum Khaleda Zia rightfully earned the honorifics “Deshnetri” and “Mother of Democracy.”

From a historical and political standpoint, Tarique Rahman constitutes a pivotal figure in contemporary Bangladeshi politics. As the eldest son of President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia — both iconic figures in the country’s political landscape — Tarique Rahman inherits not only their legacy but also their political philosophy. His evolution as a leader reflects the deep influence of these two distinguished architects of modern Bangladeshi politics.

Tarique Rahman has been actively involved in BNP politics and has endured inhumane torture and repression. After a long political journey, he now holds the position of Acting Chairman of BNP. His popularity among the people is considered a reflection of the democratic spirit.

Undoubtedly, Tarique Rahman has emerged as a ‘political leader’ through his capability, perseverance, and sacrifice. His party colleagues have bestowed upon him the title of ‘Leader of the Nation’ (Desh Nayak). Through visionary speeches and active political engagement, he has demonstrated the true worth of this title, particularly influencing the youth. The pertinent question now arises: Can Tarique Rahman become a legendary statesman?

From Political Leader to Statesman: Understanding the Difference

To address this question, it is essential to distinguish clearly between a political leader and a statesman. Essentially, a political leader’s role is confined to attaining and exercising state power for a fixed term. In contrast, a statesman, while also wielding power, operates with a long-term vision and purpose that transcend electoral cycles. Political philosophers have defined a ‘statesman’ precisely in this context.

American author James Freeman Clarke once said,

“A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman of the next generation. A politician looks for the success of his party; a statesman for that of his country. The statesman wishes to steer, while the politician is satisfied to drift.”

Former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill shared a similar view on this essential distinction.

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev stated,

“A statesman does what he believes is best for his country; a politician does what best gets him re-elected.”

Gorbachev’s reforms sought to fundamentally change the Soviet system for long-term survival rather than make superficial adjustments for short-term political gain. A politician seeks immediate success, whereas a statesman pursues enduring goals like peace and cooperation, even at great personal or political risk.

American political thinker Henry Kissinger wrote,

“The responsibility of a statesman is to create a bridge between experience and vision.”

He further elaborated:

“The statesman must be an educator; he must bridge the gap between a people’s experience and his vision, between a nation’s tradition and its future.”

The philosopher Aristotle distinguished between a statesman and a politician based on their ultimate goals for the polis (political community). While a politician operates within an existing system for personal or partisan advantage, a statesman’s purpose is to cultivate a virtuous and flourishing life for all citizens. Aristotle suggested that a true statesman fosters moral character and the qualities necessary for noble action and collective prosperity.

Question 1: According to Clarke and Gorbachev, does Tarique Rahman think primarily about power or about future generations?

To answer this, one must examine Tarique Rahman’s political trajectory. He began his political journey in 1988 as a general member of BNP in Gabtali, Bogura. Building on this foundation, he was elected Senior Joint Secretary General of the party in 2002, and later, Senior Vice-Chairman in 2009 and 2016. He currently serves as Acting Chairman.

During the 2001 national parliamentary elections, Tarique Rahman played a pivotal role. His planning and leadership were instrumental in BNP’s landslide victory.

At that stage, he indeed acted as a political leader. However, in outlook and vision, he positioned himself beyond that definition. Despite his central role in the victory, he did not assume any parliamentary or ministerial post. Following the path of President Ziaur Rahman, he focused instead on strengthening the party from within and inspiring the people with a vision of national self-reliance.

He launched several development-oriented initiatives, including the Flood Control and Agricultural Rehabilitation Project, Komol Seed Project, Komol Water Resource Project, Shaheed Zia Children’s Hospital, a leprosy service centre, asthma centre, and plastic surgery camps. His rural economic development programs involved poultry farming, fish cultivation, goat distribution, fruit sapling distribution, and fertilizer supply to farmers. Through the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, he planted over five million trees nationwide to protect environmental balance.

Tarique Rahman strongly asserted,

“The primary aim of politics is not just to attain power; power is merely a means.”

He further emphasized,

“At this moment, the foremost task before us is to ensure the re-establishment of a neutral caretaker government.”

This demonstrates that, if given the opportunity to implement his vision, Tarique Rahman indeed possesses the potential to become a true statesman.

Question 2: According to Kissinger, has Tarique Rahman bridged the gap between experience and vision?

Evidence of this can be found in his decision not to take a government position during the 2001–2006 BNP administration. Instead, he focused on strengthening the party’s grassroots through organizational reforms and youth mobilization.

He organized union-level representatives’ meetings to educate local leaders and workers about BNP’s philosophy and objectives, thereby reinforcing party discipline. His efforts extended to revitalizing the Nationalist Students’ Wing (Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal), and promoting anti-corruption measures. These actions strengthened the bond between the party’s senior leadership and its grassroots members — a practical example of bridging experience with vision.

Question 3: According to David Lloyd George, do ordinary citizens support Tarique Rahman’s politics?

This can be assessed by examining his political philosophy. Following his father’s path, he has shown respect toward political opponents. During the BNP-led coalition government (2001–2006), when opposition leader Sheikh Hasina and her husband Sajeeb Wazed Joy returned to the country, Tarique Rahman welcomed them warmly, sending greetings and gifts through official channels.

Even when some Awami League leaders made disparaging remarks about President Ziaur Rahman’s grave, Tarique Rahman visited Tungipara, Gopalganj to pay his respects at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s mausoleum — a symbolic act aimed at changing the culture of political hostility. He repeatedly said,

“Political differences should remain on the platform, not at the expense of the people’s welfare and development.”

Such gestures reflect a spirit of reconciliation and national unity — the hallmarks of a statesman.

Question 4: According to Aristotle, has Tarique Rahman fostered higher moral character among citizens?

Consider the example from 2005. During a rally of the Nationalist Democratic Students’ League in Barisal, Tarique Rahman used a laptop to verify reports of corruption involving local leaders. Upon confirmation, he declared,

“Those who tarnish the party through corruption and terrorism should temporarily withdraw from politics, reform themselves, and return to BNP with purity.”

Through such actions, he sought to promote moral integrity within his political circle. While his ability to influence the moral fabric of society at large has been limited by circumstance, his efforts within the party reflect Aristotle’s conception of a statesman — one who cultivates virtue and civic morality.

Conclusion

Drawing upon the insights of great thinkers — Aristotle, David Lloyd George, Henry Kissinger, James Freeman Clarke, and Mikhail Gorbachev — and analyzing Tarique Rahman’s political journey, it becomes evident that, with sincerity and positive intent, he possesses the potential to evolve into a true statesman.

Tarique Rahman embodies the qualities of a statesman through strategic vision, global outlook, commitment to democracy, political acumen, alliance-building capacity, and unwavering focus on national interest. His leadership is defined not merely by political influence but by the ability to steer Bangladesh toward sustainable development, international recognition, and democratic consolidation. Such attributes position him as a figure capable of shaping both domestic and global political landscapes with prudence, foresight, and integrity.

Writer: A London-based Barrister and Journalist.