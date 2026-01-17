Islami Andolan Bangladesh Comilla 11 seat candidate final

Ahead of the 11th National Assembly elections, the Islamic Movement has held a press briefing on the overall preparation of the 11 constituencies of Comilla district of Bangladesh. The central and local leaders of the party were present at the press briefing organized in the hall of Comilla Press Club on Saturday (January 17) morning.

In the press briefing, Comilla 2 seat parliamentary candidate Engineer Ashraful Alam said that the Islamic Movement Bangladesh is organizationally ready for the upcoming National Parliament elections. Electoral activities including candidate finalization, public relations, organizational strengthening have been strengthened in the 11 constituencies.

They also said that if fair and impartial elections are ensured, the Islamic movement will get good results with the support of the people of Bangladesh. Besides, the leaders demanded the effective role of the Election Commission to stop the use of black money and muscle power in the elections.

Comilla 1 Constituency Member of Parliament Maulana Bashir Ahmad, Comilla 3 Constituency Member of Parliament Maulana Ahmad Abdul Qayyum, Comilla 4 Constituency Member of Parliament Alhaj Abdul Karim, Comilla 5 Constituency Member of Parliament Maulana Rashedul Islam Rahmatpuri, Comilla 6 Constituency Member of Parliament Candidate Advocate Mohammad Harunur Rashid, Member of Parliament Candidate for Comilla 7 Constituency Mufti Ehteshamul Haque Kasemi, Member of Parliament Candidate for Comilla 8 Constituency Mufti Golam Sadek, Member of Parliament Candidate for Comilla 9 Constituency Alhaj Salim Mahmud, Member of Parliament Candidate for Comilla 10 Constituency Mufti Shamshuddoha Ashrafi, Comilla 11 Constituency Member of Parliament candidate Maulana Mohiuddin Shahid Patwari etc.