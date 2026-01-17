Don’t attack Iran because Trump himself said

US President Donald Trump has opened his mouth about the decision to withdraw from a possible military attack on Iran. He clearly stated that he decided not to attack Iran on his own account, not because of pressure or influence from any country.

Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, have recently reportedly asked Trump to refrain from war. However, Trump dismissed that claim in response to reporters’ questions before his visit to Florida. He said no one tried to convince him; The decision is solely his own.

A recent decision of Iran has emerged as the major reason behind Trump’s sudden change of position. He said, the Iranian government has withdrawn from the process of executing the death penalty announced against the protesters.

Human rights organizations claimed that Iran was preparing for widespread violence, arrests and executions of hundreds of people during the suppression of the protests. However, as Iran’s leadership moved away from that tough stance, Trump’s perspective changed.

Trump directly thanked the leadership of Iran in a post on his social media, Truth Social. He wrote that he respects the decision to cancel the execution of more than 800 people last Thursday. The decision to withdraw from military action against Iran has been strengthened by the fact that this initiative to protect human rights and avoid bloody conflict seems positive to him.

Before this, Donald Trump was warning of military action against the country, accusing him of violence in suppressing the ongoing protests in Iran for the past two weeks.

According to international media, Washington was very strict in the event that thousands of people were killed in the protests. But on Wednesday (January 14), Trump learned that the killing of protesters in Iran had stopped. He then moved away from the path of military intervention and adopted a diplomatic and conciliatory tone.

Source: AFP.