Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Alliance Wins 23 of 28 Posts in DUCSU Elections

In the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, candidates from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed United Student Alliance secured victory in 23 out of 28 posts, including the key positions of Vice President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

On Wednesday (September 10) morning, DUCSU Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr. Mohammad Jasim Uddin formally announced the results at the Senate Bhaban.

For the VP post, Shibir-backed candidate Md. Abu Sadiq (Sadiq Kayem) won with 14,042 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Chhatra Dal’s Abidul Islam Khan, who received 5,708 votes.

In the GS race, SM Forhad, also from the Shibir-backed alliance, won with 10,794 votes. His closest competitor, Chhatra Dal leader Tanvir Bari Hamim, got 5,283 votes, while Meghmallar Basu of the Resistance Council received 4,949 votes.

The AGS post went to Shibir-backed candidate Md. Mohiuddin Khan, who received 11,772 votes, compared to Chhatra Dal’s Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, who got 5,064 votes.

The alliance also won 20 other posts. Among them:

Liberation War & Democratic Movement Affairs Secretary : Fatema Tasnim Juma (10,631 votes)

Science & Technology Secretary : Iqbal Haider (7,833 votes)

International Affairs Secretary : Khan Jasim (9,706 votes)

Transport Secretary : Asif Abdullah (9,061 votes)

Sports Secretary : Arman Hossain (7,255 votes)

Common Room, Reading Room & Cafeteria Secretary : Umme Salma (9,920 votes)

Human Rights & Law Secretary : Sakhawat Zakaria (11,747 votes)

Health & Environment Secretary : MM Al Minhaj (7,038 votes)

Career Development Secretary: Mazharul Islam (9,344 votes)

Alliance-backed candidates also swept multiple member positions, including Sabikun Nahar Tamanna (10,048 votes), Sarvamitra (8,988), Anas Ibn Munir (5,015), Imran Hossain (6,256), Tajinur Rahman (5,690), Meftahul Hossain Al Maruf (5,015), Belal Hossain Apu Khan (4,865), Raisul Islam (4,535), Md. Shahinur Rahman (4,390), Mosammat Afsana Akter (5,747), and Raihan Uddin (5,082).

Meanwhile, five other posts were won by independent candidates. They are:

Social Welfare Secretary : Zubair Bin Neshari

Literature & Cultural Affairs Secretary : Musaddiq Ali Ibn Mohammad

Research & Publication Secretary : Sanjida Ahmed Tonni

Member Posts: Hema Chakma and Ummu Uswatun Rafia

The 38th DUCSU election was held on Tuesday (September 9) from 8 am to 4 pm without major incidents, in a peaceful and festive atmosphere.

This year, 471 candidates contested for 28 central DUCSU posts, while 1,035 candidates ran for 234 hall union posts. A total of 39,874 students were eligible to vote — 18,959 from five women’s halls and 20,915 from 13 men’s halls.