Hasina’s Pubali Bank Locker Seized by NBR

The National Board of Revenue’s Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) has seized locker number 128 belonging to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Pubali Bank’s Motijheel branch.

CIC Director General Ahsan Habib confirmed the matter on Wednesday (September 10) afternoon.

He said that the locker, located at Sena Kalyan Bhaban under Sheikh Hasina’s name, had been identified. Out of its two keys, one is reportedly in Sheikh Hasina’s possession. Earlier today, a CIC team seized the locker.

He also mentioned that further details will be disclosed later.