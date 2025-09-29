Israel Bombs Gaza Hospitals, Residential Towers in Deadly Escalation

Israel has intensified its assault on Gaza, targeting hospitals and high-rise residential buildings in what doctors and residents are calling a “horrific situation.”

The largest medical facility in Gaza, Al-Shifa Hospital, is facing extreme conditions. Dr. Hasan Al-Shair, the hospital’s medical director, said doctors and nurses are working under fear and uncertainty, struggling to save lives with limited medicine and equipment. Around 100 patients remain in critical condition.

In Al-Helou Hospital — home to the cancer ward and a neonatal unit — Israeli tanks have surrounded the facility, cutting off entry and exit. More than 90 doctors, nurses, and patients are trapped inside, medical workers reported.

In Gaza City’s Remal and Sabra neighborhoods, Israeli forces have destroyed multiple residential towers, including the prominent Mecca Tower. At least 50 high-rise buildings have been demolished in recent weeks, displacing thousands of residents.

An Al Jazeera correspondent described the strikes as “massive and relentless,” involving drone attacks, mortar fire, and heavy bombs powerful enough to destroy building foundations.

A United Nations investigative panel has labeled the ongoing two-year war in Gaza as “genocide.” Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to finalize a Gaza peace proposal with the Israeli prime minister and several Arab nations in the coming days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that a ceasefire plan is under discussion but not yet finalized. Hamas stated that it has not received any official proposal.

The escalation has deepened Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, with international calls growing for an immediate ceasefire.