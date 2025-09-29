BCB announces T20 squad for Afghanistan series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan, with Soumya Sarkar replacing injured captain Liton Das.

The matches will be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on October 2, 3, and 5.

With Liton sidelined due to a grade-1 strain on his left abdominal muscle, Jaker Ali Anik will continue to captain the side. Jaker previously led Bangladesh in crucial Asia Cup matches against India and Pakistan after Liton was injured during a practice session.

“Liton had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan confirmed a grade-1 strain, and he will not be available for the T20 series,” said national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan. “He is currently in rehabilitation, and our medical team will continue to monitor his progress.”

Whether Liton will be fit for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which follows the T20 series, remains uncertain.

Soumya is the only new inclusion in the squad that featured in the Asia Cup. The 32-year-old all-rounder has been in strong domestic form, scoring 45 and 63 in his last two matches of the ongoing NCL T20 tournament. His last T20I appearance for Bangladesh was in December 2024 against the West Indies in Kingstown.

Bangladesh T20 Squad

Jaker Ali Anik (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar.