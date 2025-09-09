Israel Pounds Gaza City as Netanyahu Orders Residents to Leave Immediately

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate immediately, warning of a major military escalation. He said Israeli forces are preparing for a large-scale ground maneuver and will use “great force” against Hamas.

The Israeli military announced that preparations for a ground offensive are already underway. As part of the operation, heavy airstrikes and shelling have intensified across Gaza, destroying multiple high-rise buildings.

Authorities instructed residents of northern Gaza to evacuate via the al-Rashid road, saying the measure was necessary to eliminate Hamas strongholds.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped Gaza’s civilian population. Thousands of people are fleeing toward Rafah and al-Mawasi in southern Gaza in search of safety. However, food, water, and medical supplies remain critically scarce, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

International concern is mounting as relentless bombardment continues. Civilian casualties are rising, and residents of Gaza face severe hardship with no clear safe refuge.