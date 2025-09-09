Former Secretary Bhuiya Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Arrested

Former secretary Bhuiya Mohammad Shafiqul Islam has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was detained early Tuesday (September 9) from Anndalok Eco Resort in Kalapara, Patuakhali, and later brought to Dhaka, confirmed Mohammad Nasirul Islam, Joint Commissioner of DB (South).

The DB official said Shafiqul Islam was arrested in connection with a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Shahbagh Police Station. He is expected to be produced before the court later today.

DB sources revealed that the former secretary had been hiding at the resort since the case was filed. Initial findings suggest that the eco resort is owned by him.

According to the DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division, seven more activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliated bodies were also arrested by DB in the last 24 hours.

The case documents state that on August 28, a roundtable discussion was held at the Reporters Unity auditorium, where former minister Abdul Latif Siddiqui delivered a speech. During the program, several attendees shouted anti-Awami League slogans.

Investigations further revealed that during the event, a new platform named “Manch 71” was launched. Its stated goal was to mobilize the people of Bangladesh to resist any conspiracy aimed at distorting the history of the Liberation War and to pledge sacrifice if necessary.

Police detained several individuals from the spot. The following day (August 29), Sub-Inspector Amirul Islam of Shahbagh Police Station filed the case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.